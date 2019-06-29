As Americans, we should all be outraged about what our federal government is doing to migrant children and families at the U.S. border.
Private for-profit concentration camps charge taxpayers $775 per person per day to perpetuate this cruelty, denying sick children basic necessities such as food, soap and blankets.
We cannot allow this abuse to continue. We have to act. There are simple things you can do to make a difference.
Contact your elected officials to let them know that you do not support the current treatment of migrants at our southern border.
Urge Congress to use its oversight powers to ensure the basic human needs of migrants.
Demand that the Department of Homeland Security close the camps now. Call the Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121, and they can connect you to your senator or House representative.
Donate to RAICES, the leading group helping separated families, detained families, unaccompanied minors and others who are seeking asylum in the U.S. Give to the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project, which is dedicated to expanding and enforcing the civil liberties and civil rights of immigrants and to combating public and private discrimination against them.
Volunteer or donate to one of the many local organizations working with migrants, immigrants and asylum seekers in our community. The Refugee Center, the New American Welcome Center, Three Spinners and CU FAIR can all use your support.
Continue to talk about these issues. We cannot be silent while these abuses are taking place on American soil.
JENNY LOKSHIN
Champaign