Why is our government attacking our most vulnerable and making it difficult for them to safely receive health care?
Weakening the Health Care Rights Law of the Affordable Care Act is reprehensible. It removes protections from transgender and nonbinary people, women and others who are marginalized in our communities. These populations are often discriminated against in health and frequently have difficulty finding safe access to the health care they need.
The Title X family planning program provides culturally sensitive, preventive health care services, screenings and family planning services to low-income, under-insured and uninsured individuals. It is the gateway into the health care system for many of our most vulnerable individuals.
The “Gag Rule” now prevents health care providers from discussing all available health care options with their patients, even if their patients request information on reproductive care options, they cannot inform them, or the clinic and provider lose Title X funding.
This effectively limits access to health care or requires health care providers to give inadequate information and limit health care choices.
As health care providers, our job is to care for every person with the utmost kindness, respect, compassion and care without bias or consideration of personal beliefs or feelings. To provide appropriate health care to our patients, we also must honestly discuss all options for care without bias or judgement of any kind. This allows our patients to make the best choices for themselves. Anything less than that is unethical.
PAULA ENSTROM
Charleston