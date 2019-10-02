The climate crisis is here. We will be paying for this crisis no matter how we react to it. The only question is, do we act now to do enough to soften the impact or do we wait and then have to do and pay much more to survive the devastation?
We could have taken measures five decades ago when science first indicated the problem. Only now is the crisis becoming obvious to everyone and it would be a mistake to continue to do nothing.
Act now or it will cost more later. Educate yourself and learn what you as an individual and we as a society can do to work together to fight climate crisis. In the process, we can create a positive future for all of us. We must act now so that we, our children and our children’s children have a future.
KEITH WOLCOTT
Charleston