Outraged and discouraged by the current news? Then prepare to vote. Now is the time to strengthen the Champaign County voting culture. We need each other. Now is the time to follow the issues and ask questions.
You could work for your political party. Or, you could work for a group that doesn’t endorse candidates — see below.
Lots is already happening. County Clerk Aaron Ammons has hosted prospective voters to tour the office and has encouraged young people of all backgrounds to serve as election judges. I noticed the difference when I worked the last local election. If you are interested, see: champaigncountyclerk.com/elections/election-judge.
The Champaign County League of Women Voters will host a variety of programs this year, on such topics as the electoral college, the graduated income tax and voter education/registration. They will continue to host candidate forums.
Remember that much is now achieved on the Illinois state and local levels, due to the gridlock in Washington. The national, state and local leagues are dedicated to studying issues, then acting on them. Check out lwvchampaigncounty.org/. Yes, we welcome all genders!
Finally, check out the myriad of groups working on getting out the vote. They will knock on doors and register voters. One such group is VoteChampaign.org: votechampaign.org/.
Now is the time to stop whining and get involved. If you are cynical about the process, all the above options will allow you to work on issues and meet some other dedicated members of your community who want to improve civic engagement.
BARBARA JONES
Urbana