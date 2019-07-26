What in the world does a person have to do to get attention and action on a serious problem? The problem is student loans and their high interest rates.
Those darn loans are causing ill-effects on our young people, and seemingly few people could care less. That’s a shame.
So one might ask who determines loan rates and why aren’t they regulated? And these days, why don’t those 20 or 30 presidential wannabes tell us what can be the corrective action.
Surely they know of it, but an overview of their comments shows little concern of this tragic problem. Don’t they care?
There’s an idea to help. If a borrower has a 20-year loan and has made on-time payments on that loan, then the second half should be forgiven. This would allow the borrower to get on his/her feet sooner. For starting families, purchasing cars or utility items and etc.
So come on all of you who are responsible for causing our young people to suffer at your expense, please change your act! That seems only a fair exchange.
JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath