I read The News-Gazette’s recent article about the Democratic candidates for circuit judge. I want to address Ramona Sullivan’s statement. She said that “these voters overwhelmingly told me that they want me on the bench. ... I owe it to the voters in Champaign County to run for this spot.”
I was one of those voters. I voted for Sullivan last time around because she had no opponent in the Democratic primary, so she was the Democratic candidate in the general election. Sullivan doesn’t owe me anything, and I don’t want her specifically on the bench. I want the best candidate to win, and I don’t think it is her this time around.
SAMUEL CHEN
Urbana