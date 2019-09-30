I have written before about the deplorable condition of libraries in Illinois prisons. Some with no libraries, others with indifferent librarians and the state spending extremely little to support them, e.g., $300 for a whole year.
Most of us make choices all day, every day —what to read, wear, watch on TV, when and what to eat, when to go to bed. But prisoners have most of those choices made for them.
They eat what’s served when it’s served. They have one outfit to wear, they go to bed when everyone else goes to bed. They watch the same TV show as everyone else.
But when they write to Books To Prisoners, they pick what books they want to read, and BTP volunteers work very hard to fill those requests.
You can help. BTP’s fall book sale is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Indepedent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway, Urbana. Hardbacks are $2, and paperbacks are 50 cents to a dollar.
There will be 10,000 books, including children’s titles, for sale. In addition, there will be bags for sale to carry your books home and BTP T-shirts.
Postage for mailing the books to the prisoners runs about $500 a month. In addition, BTP pays rent for its workroom and storage space at the IMC. So, please come out and support BTP and the citizens of Illinois in prison.
MEREDITH RIEGEL
Champaign