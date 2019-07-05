Melissa Martin shared valuable advice in her June 27 letter to the editor urging support for local newspapers. I echo what she says. Take advantage of your local publisher. It is too late for our small town, but maybe not for yours.
Farmer City residents lost their local newspaper twice, first in 2010 for 10 months, then again early in 2017.
In 2010, the efforts of a small group of us were rewarded by The News-Gazette, when they expanded Leroy coverage to the Farmer City area.
Leroy Farmer City Press Editor Jerry Nowicki was winning countless awards with top-rate editions, but their decision in 2017 was to shut down this newspaper.
We had no chance to do anything to help maintain publication and the loss left a tremendous void. Throughout the two-and-a-half years, townspeople are often heard saying that they miss our paper.
I hope top News-Gazette officials take note that it soundly affects the day-to-day lives of people in small towns. Communication is vital, and we still lament our loss.
SALLY WILLIAMS
Farmer City