After pondering my initial letter to the recent Leonard Pitts Jr. column about “swatting,” what I find really deceptive goes far beyond the act itself. In reality, it cuts directly to the core of contradiction existing between the police and the policed.
The practice is deceptive as much by its labeling as its malicious intent. The name for the practice has erroneously derived by incorporating an acronym so unique in law enforcement, only the unsworn tout its broad existence. SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) is more fantasy than fact. Other than on television, at the movies and within a few large police agencies, SWAT teams are “called” into existence. Their creation takes far more time than tactically tolerated for a serious response to such a situation of danger.
Most of the time, the first responders include a few of the thousands of men and women who comprise the typical community’s police agency. When we hear of the potential risks involved or the tragic consequences resulting, we must realize that most often success results not from the “special,” but more often the standard. These are the peace officers whose challenges always seem to increase.
Let’s not designate them as “different,” nor diminish their skills or indicate our ignorance by the selection of a name. Swatting not only is a dangerous practice, it’s another example of an uninformed society in need of more information and education.
It is also another example of the “uncommon” among us — 24/7.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign