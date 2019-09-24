As Americans, we are capable of extraordinary accomplishments. In 1963, President Kennedy said, “We chose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
Six years later, after spending $428 billion in today’s dollars and organizing 400,000 scientists and technicians, we landed human beings on the moon.
Today, we face a different kind of challenge. It’s about saving the Earth.
To do so, we must end America’s fossil fuel dependence by changing our economy and our use of natural resources.
Currently, our local area appears to support the move to end our addiction to fossil fuels through a growing number of wind and solar farms.
I urge our local and area politicians to join the movement and equip every government building with solar panels.
Join those who have taken one small step for man and one giant step for mankind.
Let’s discontinue following the poor example that the administrators of Carle at the Fields and Christie Clinic have chosen. The health care complex built by Carle at the Fields is an ecological disaster. They did not have the common sense or civic responsibility to install solar panels on their rooftops.
We can do better than this.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign