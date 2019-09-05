Health care providers are not meant to kill people
Paula Enstrom’s letter, ironically advocating for abortion while asking why our most vulnerable can’t receive health care, states, “As health care providers, our job is to care for every person with the utmost kindness, respect, compassion and care ”
Enstrom should review the oaths for doctors and nurses. The Hippocratic Oath, written in the 5th century B.C., states, “I will neither give a deadly drug to anybody who asked for it, nor will I make a suggestion to this effect. Similarly, I will not give to a woman an abortive remedy.”
It specifically states that doctors will not provide abortions. This oath was used for centuries until revision in the 1960s to “most especially must I tread with care in matters of life and death. If it is given me to save a life, all thanks. But it may also be within my power to take a life; this awesome responsibility must be faced with great humbleness and awareness of my own frailty. Above all, I must not play at God.”
The nursing oath, a modified Hipppocratic Oath called the Florence Nightingale Pledge, states, “I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug.”
Every abortion stops a beating heart. Would you call 3,000 babies aborted daily in the U.S. “decisions with great humbleness” or abortionists playing at God? Abortion is deleterious — administering harmful drugs that kill babies.
Our most vulnerable — defenseless, pre-born babies — should be treated with kindness, respect and compassion. Please stop killing them.
CHRIS CENDER
Fisher