Although he portrays himself as moderate, Congressman Rodney Davis is objectively in denial about the impending climate crisis.
Since 2013, he has obstructed positive action with all but one of nearly 40 congressional votes on climate change, even voting to prevent U.S. armed forces from preparing for impacts on military bases.
He’s never publicly objected to Trump administration actions that will make global warming worse. During Monday’s public meeting, Davis displayed a poor grasp of key facts. Contra Davis:
Humans have caused 100 percent of observed warming since 1900, not some uncertain percentage.
The U.S. per capita CO2 emissions rate is the highest among G8 nations and 2.4 times China’s. These emissions exert cumulative effects on atmospheric CO2 and global warming, which means the U.S., with 25 percent of cumulative global emissions, has caused more warming than any other nation.
Having built our wealth by burning fossil fuels, being responsible global citizens means we must lead by cutting emissions and helping other nations forego carbon-intensive paths of economic development.
Reducing risks from climate catastrophes requires phasing out our carbon emissions, transitioning to carbon-free energy sources and storage and even deploying negative emissions practices by 2030, not adopting Davis’ “all of the above” policies. By starting to decarbonize now, we will minimize economic disruption, not deprive the nation of electricity as Davis suggests.
Climate will not spontaneously “change back” as Trump claims and the Republican talking point “the climate is always changing” implies. Further delay can only amplify climate change for centuries if not millennia.
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign