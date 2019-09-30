Evidence in the fossil record shows the sudden appearance of human and animal life and intermediary fossils are non-existent. Scientists call this the Cambrian explosion.
The fossil record also shows that animals reproduce after their own kind with small variations. For example, there are the horse kinds, dog kinds, cat kinds, etc. The horse kind would be horses, zebras, donkeys, etc. The great diversity in the animal kingdom and the fossil record do not show a single cell animal becoming the animals we see today over a period of millions of years.
The evidence in the fossil record does not prove evolution. Evolutionists saying there are missing links is ludicrous. This is not science, because there is absolutely no evidence transitionary forms exist.
One example of a transitionary form is Lucy. I have seen a replica of the bones recovered and compared to a human skeleton. Lucy is an extinct heavy ape. Lucy has an ape skull and ape hands. Lucy’s feet were missing. You have probably seen pictures and statues where Lucy was given human eyes, feet and hands, and walked upright. I got very angry when I saw the comparison between a human skeleton and an extinct ape skeleton.
Another so-called transitionary form is Neanderthal man. Neanderthals were humans who, based on strong genetic evidence, interbred with other humans. The fossil record shows the sudden appearance of life with humans and animals reproducing after their own kind as recorded in the book of Genesis.
BILL DENNY
Urbana