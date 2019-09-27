To say that I am concerned about the future of our democracy is a huge understatement. Elections are divisive and negative because political parties feel they must prove that the other party is despicable in order to win.
The movement toward ranked choice voting has given me some hope for the future.
With this method, voters get to rank candidates in order of preference.
If no candidate wins a majority of the votes for an office, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and voters who picked that candidate as their No. 1 choice have their votes count for their next choice.
This process continues until a candidate has a majority (more than half) of the votes.
This voting method is already in use in major cities in this country and in Maine.
Voters have more choice because they are free to choose the candidates they like best, without the fear of wasting their vote and inadvertently helping elect the candidate they like least.
The candidate with the broadest possible support wins the election.
Party affiliation becomes less important and the value of negative campaigning is diminished.
With our current system, there is no denying that negativity works. With ranked choice voting, candidates have an incentive to run a more positive campaign to try to earn voters’ backup choices.
I strongly urge you to check out ranked choice voting at FairVote.org. and learn about improving our elections and improving our democracy.
DIANE KLOCK
Mahomet