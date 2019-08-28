I am responding to Ralph Martire’s editorial in your Aug. 25 edition. He suggests that a progressive state income tax would be “fair,” and the lack of it is the reason Illinois does not balance its budget and pay its bills. He urges voters to pass the “Fair Tax” Constitutional amendment in November 2020.
He also states that the rates would range from a low of 4.75 percent to a high of 7.99 percent. That is a lie. Martire is a professor of public policy and undoubtedly knows that the proposed amendment does not limit the Legislature to specific rates. It could set any rates it chooses.
The amendment would open the door to real mischief. Suppose Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Michael Madigan say, in effect, “In light of the billions in unfunded pensions, unpaid bills and state debt, we are forced to raise taxes on everyone to high rates; but the rich will pay more.” Their present spendthrift budget, accompanied by income envy, would support such an argument.
If we have learned one thing from the sum total of our political experiences, it is that we cannot trust Illinois government. The genius of our federal and state constitutions is in their well-defined limits on the power of government.
The flat tax provision in our constitution is such a limit, because raising taxes on one requires raising taxes on all, with the resultant political fallout. Our present flat rate income tax protects us from our crooked politicians. Let’s keep it.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman