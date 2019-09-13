Julie Wurth’s column on the value of teachers reminded me of something I often say, “Teachers saved my life.”
Growing up in a very difficult family, I found affirmation and recognition of my value in their kindness and attention.
When children are starving for emotional sustenance, even a small bit — a smile, a good word, an orderly classroom — can mean the difference between emotional life and death.
If you haven’t thanked the teachers that made a difference in your life, now is a good time, as they return to the classroom.
KAREN RABBITT
Urbana