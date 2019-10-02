Cal Thomas’ latest climate denial piece is headlined “Knowing it all at the age of 16.” Having no substantive arguments to back his obliviousness to scientific facts, he attacks and ridicules Greta Thunberg.
Greta meanwhile, does not claim expertise and merely asks us to listen to the scientists who are experts.
Thomas is a fool (in the Biblical usage of the term), and you should not run his columns. Climate change is real. Humans burning coal, oil and gas and clearing forests cause it.
We need to fix it with a global carbon tax and switch to renewable energy sources.
Thomas’ arguments are completely irrelevant and misleading. Greta, at 16, really does know more than Cal.
MAX KUMMEROW
Urbana