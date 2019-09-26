Way to go Danville. The opening performance at the Fischer Theatre on Saturday night was a two-fold smash. Actually, the first performance of the evening was the unveiling of the astonishing renovation of that grand old performing arts gem itself. A fitting history of this great community victory was presented prior to the second smash hit. The second smash of the evening centered on the theater management’s selection of the ever dynamic trio of The Lettermen as the opening act for the Fischer’s premiere.
The setting was elegant, The Lettermen with their “three lead singers” had the audience on its feet and the sold-out house left everyone filled with a sense of gratitude for a wonderful evening.
My hat is off to the folks in Danville who continue to believe in that grand old community. The heart and the volunteer spirit that aided so importantly to this endeavor is evidence that hope and willingness to invest in the home community is alive and well. I offer my congratulations and encouragement to this community of believers to continue to go forward. Well done.
STEVE ALLEN
Newman