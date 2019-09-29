Our country is awash with guns — more than one gun for every man, woman and child in America. This situation is unique in the world and is a consequence of our deeply ingrained gun culture coupled with the current judicial interpretation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
In my opinion, the consequence has been our unprecedented pattern of mass shootings in houses of worship, shopping malls, entertainment centers and so on. These shootings have been either directed toward specific ethnic and religious groups or random innocent civilians.
All of the talk about gun-control legislation, red flagging, mental illness and the like is, in my view, an irrelevant side show. I believe that our primary focus should be on the huge number of guns among us.
I would therefore like to offer the following suggestion. The next time that you learn about a mass shooting somewhere in our country (there is now more than one a day, on average), look into a mirror and ask yourself, “Is it worth it?” If your answer is “yes,” then, shrug, dust off your “thoughts-and-prayers-kit” and go about your business. If your answer is “no,” then start working to elect a president and a Congress who will initiate the repeal of the Second Amendment and put the appropriate tools into the hands of our law enforcement agencies to sharply reduce the number of guns in our country held by civilians. Is it worth it? You decide.
PAUL WEICHSEL
Champaign