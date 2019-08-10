As a graduate of UIUC, I will say this as kindly as possible: The signatories of that letter either have some anger issues they need to deal with or they need to get a life. This is ridiculous. If the nickname Fighting Illini really bothers them that much, then those currently at the university should pack their bags and leave. The protesters got their wish back in 2007 and were able to force the university to retire its noble symbol, Chief Illiniwek. Why aren’t they satisfied?
ERIC DAILEY
Springfield