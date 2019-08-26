As a firm believer in the Constitution of the United States of America, I love the diversity in the USA and relish the fact that it’s not a “one-size-fits-all” country.
Gun concerns of Brooklyn, N.Y., residents are not likely the same gun concerns of residents of Helena, Mont.
I held my 7-month-old baby and cried for children killed in Oklahoma City in 1995 with bombs from a homegrown terrorist.
I rushed as soon as I could to hug my first-grader on Sept. 11, 2001, while also mourning the misplaced blame on American Muslims.
As the mother of a second-grader in 2002, I watched my community open new grade schools with outside escape doors for each classroom because of the 1999 Columbine High School shootings.
In 2019 while the mom of a 24 year-old, I learned an American killed 22 American residents because of the color of their skin or the country from which they fled.
My conclusion is that this country is suffering from a worsening heart problem that no amount of gun control legislation or mental health awareness can cure. I have hope that the next generation of Americans, those like my son, who have witnessed this problem their entire lives, will have the proper perspective to fix it through empathy, compassion and meaningful connections with others. God bless America, land that I love.
DEE ANN HOFFMAN
Pesotum