There’s still
time to register
People who haven’t registered yet but want to vote may still do so. It’s not too late. In Champaign County, you can register and then vote the same day at the same location.
From now through Nov. 2, you can register and then vote at any of 12 early voting sites. Find a list of these locations and their hours of availability here: champaigncountyclerk.com/elections/many-ways-vote/early-voting-information
You can also register and then vote on Election Day, Nov. 3, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., at your home precinct or at any of the 12 early voting locations.
Bring a current photo ID, such as a government-issued or student ID, and something showing your current address, such as a utility bill or bank statement from the last 30 days. A bill or receipt on your cellphone showing your current address is also accepted.
If you live in a county other than Champaign, check with your county clerk for specifics.
KAREN FRESCO
Urbana