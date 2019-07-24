I have known Tom Lockman for more than 20 years and can attest to his character and integrity. He has gotten some press recently because he spoke up about some school district administrative workers’ lack of financial responsibility concerning the use of their P-cards.
The public is not privy to all the timelines and communication that may have occurred between Tom and Dr. Zola. What I do know is that Tom is honest, hard-working and committed to the school district.
He could have chosen the easy way to deal with irresponsible use of P-cards by not questioning their use. Instead, he raised concerns about it. As the chief financial officer, that’s his job.
He followed the chain of command, and after he aired his concerns, the superintendent responded that he had been “unprofessional.”
It seems like a smoke screen to deflect the concerns that he had raised. If his concerns were ignored, I can understand if he “raised his voice.” If his concerns were not ignored, what was done about it? Where does the buck stop? In all the explanations from Dr. Zola, I missed her response to the issue of the P-card misuse.
We all know the right thing to do; the hard part is doing it. Tom could have chosen to be a get-along-guy, but he did the right thing by bringing forward his concerns about the use of P-cards. Tom’s honesty, character and integrity should not be in question.
JEFF TRIGGER
Champaign