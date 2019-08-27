Donald Trump’s conflation of the words “Jew” and “disloyal,” however intended, is the latest outrage that we have, unfortunately, come to expect from our reckless president.
The president’s comment that for a Jew to vote for a Democrat is an act of “disloyalty” to the state of Israel suggests that Jews are, by definition, “loyal” to the state of Israel and not to America.
If that were simply a careless remark made by a deeply ignorant person, it would be bad enough. The fact that that man is the president of the United States is more evidence that he is the most irresponsible president ever to occupy the Oval Office.
Is the president aware of how many rivers of Jewish blood have been spilled from time immemorial on the basis of the libel that Jews are fundamentally “disloyal” to whatever country they reside in because of their religion and their support of Jews everywhere?
Finally, our punditry class is fond of endlessly debating the questions: “Is Trump an anti-Semite?” “Is Trump a racist?” “Is Trump a white nationalist?” My answer to these questions is clearly “no.”
To ascribe a coherent belief system, beyond the impulse “will this accrue to my bottom line?”, to the president, assumes a certain level of thought that is he is clearly not capable of.
The key question should be, do his words and actions encourage the anti-Semites, the racists and the white nationalists in our midst? The answer to that question is clearly “yes!”
PAUL WEICHSEL
Champaign