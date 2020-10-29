Trump is one who’s insulting
In the recent editorial “Court-packing plan the wrong way to go” from Oct. 16, the editors suggested that Joe Biden had insulted the voters by not answering if he would try to expand the number of Supreme Court justices if elected.
What I find really insulting is how often President Trump answered pertinent questions from reporters with “We will see what happens.”
I don’t recall an editorial in The News Gazette suggesting that President Trump was being insulting.
As for court-packing, one only has to look for Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has admitted and taken credit for not reviewing federal judicial vacancies left open at the end of the Obama administration, and which he said “I’ll tell you why. [It’s] because I was in charge of what we did in the last two years of the Obama administration.”
As we all know, McConnell and the Republican-controlled Senate also refused to hold hearings on Obama’s 2016 Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, with the excuse that they shouldn’t confirm his nominee during an election year.
With great hypocrisy, the GOP then decided that this same excuse should not hold for Amy Coney Barrett, basically because she is a GOP favorite. Why didn’t that recent editorial bring up these obvious, real-life examples of GOP “court-packing,” but instead chastised Biden for not answering that question?
Constitutionally, there is no defined limit to the size of the Supreme Court, and as such, it is within the power of Congress to change it.
MITCHELL
ALTSCHULER
Champaign