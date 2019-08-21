This is in response to the recent letter “Immigrants make this country great” and many other letters proclaiming the same.
I couldn’t agree more, as long as you’re speaking about legal immigration. The Trump administration is simply following the law, protecting the border, attempting to prevent illegal immigration, just like all the presidents before him, including Mr. Obama.
All of your arguments go out the window since you somehow believe that the Trump administration is trying to prevent legal immigration.That is not the case.
The saying at the base of the Statue of Liberty is in regards to legal immigration. The immigrants of the past that made our country great came here legally.
It’s simply amazing how the left turns the argument upside down simply to try and verbally destroy Trump.
Obama did the exact same thing, but I don’t remember reading letters like this at that time.
THOMAS SCAGGS
Champaign