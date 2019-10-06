Rep. Rodney Davis recently characterized the House impeachment inquiry of President Trump as a “failure of Democratic leadership” that makes congressional oversight look like “a joke.” Up until the release of the Ukraine Transcript, I personally believed that most calls for the president’s impeachment were expressions of liberal frustration over Trump’s election rather than cases of substantive legal merit.
That has now changed. Trump’s attempt to leverage U.S. policy in order to enlist the resources of a foreign power to “investigate” his top political rival clearly constitutes an abuse of power, and it merits the president’s removal from office.
Our country cannot tolerate such misconduct from any political leader, let alone our head of state. To do so jeopardizes the integrity of our political process and, by extension, our democracy itself.
Furthermore, Congress allowing such actions to go unchecked would furnish the way for future lawmakers — Republican or Democrat — to do the same. The political vitality of the U.S. would be sapped of its independence, and the government would no longer be one of its people, for its people or by its people.
Trivializing the gravity of Trump’s actions by contending that the House’s inquiries are some hackneyed partisan maneuver cheapens our democracy, degrades the institution that Davis serves and spits in the face of the rule of law.
Though party loyalty seems to have won Davis over on this issue, I would encourage his constituents to contact his office and, perhaps, change his mind.
MATTHEW O’BRIEN
Champaign