Donald Trump has again shown what a disgusting lowlife racist he is. Like the screeching racist kook at the end of the bar, Trump rage-tweeted that four Democratic representatives, three of whom were born here, should “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
Trump and the reactionary white nationalists who dominate the Republican Party are a disgrace. Most Americans are ashamed, saddened and angered that, though he received 3 million fewer votes, this vile racist was put in office by the electoral college, a legacy institution foisted on us by slaveholders.
The Republican Party embraced the reactionary Southern Strategy more than 50 years ago, and the disgusting, vile white nationalist current president is the logical culmination of their choices since then.
Trump’s entrée into Republican Party politics was pushing the racist birther conspiracy theory that the first black U.S. president wasn’t actually American. Unfortunately, many Republicans still say they agree with the racist birther attacks. Trump harnessed this racism with more disgusting bigotry when he announced his candidacy, and he has continued to amplify it every day.
Trump and the other white nationalists who still publicly support him are enraged because most Americans reject their hate, their racism, their bigotry, and most of all, we reject them. They seethe and stew in their hate-fueled bigotry as the rest of the country, albeit all too slowly, rejects and recoils from their pathetic nativism, their disgusting white nationalism and their flailing, impotent rage.
JOHN O’CONNOR
Champaign