I had the occasion today to call Congressman Rodney Davis’ Decatur office (no one answered in Champaign). I wanted to voice my concern about the president’s recent tweets questioning in the most extreme ways the loyalty of American Jews. I wanted to know if Davis had made any statements about the tweets or, at least, in support of his Jewish constituents.
After the part-time staffer told me any statement would have been in the newspaper (there have been none), I explained that my concern as a Jewish American was that Trump’s words were dangerous and were the very words used for millenia to incite violence and murder upon Jews. She laughed at me. She told me African Americans, Muslims, all sorts of groups say the same thing. She kept chuckling as she took down my concerns.
This is no laughing matter. When the president of the United States uses the same antisemitic tropes used throughout the 19th and 20th century (France, Germany, Russia, etc.) and all the way back to the time of the Pharaohs (read the Book of Exodus), then yes, Jewish Americans have good reason to fear that Trump’s words will be heard and acted upon by the same white nationalists who killed Jews in Pittsburgh and Poway. It is no laughing matter.
Therefore, I eagerly hope a statement of total support for the Jewish Americans in his district will be forthcoming from Davis. So far, his silence has been deafening. To be silent is to be complicit.
TERRY MAHER
Champaign