Our president is so thin-skinned, anything short of laudatory praise, to say nothing of public disagreement or criticism, is often met with a temper tantrum.
An over-the-top example: On May 17, 2017, he told the graduating class at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, “Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history — and I say this with great surety — has been treated worse or more unfairly.”
One can only conclude that he’s never heard of, say, Abraham Lincoln or John Peter Altgeld.
The president’s public remarks and tweets complaining about himself, or his enablers, being “attacked” or treated “unfairly” or subjected to a “witch hunt” have been frequent and numerous.
This president’s continual whining is conduct unbecoming to himself, his office and our country.
Luckily, he himself has suggested a remedy. On Monday, July 15, in remarks at the White House, he said, “A lot of people love it, but if you are not happy in the U.S., if you are complaining all of the time, very simply you can leave. You can leave right now.”
Happy landings, Mr. President.
KURT FOSTER
Sidney