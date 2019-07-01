When a politician says: “I’ve been taking on the big banks, big corporations, big Boo PC whomevers,” what they are really saving is: “I’ll make some foo-foo speeches to get votes and pander against you (wink-wink), while your lobbyists and donors fill my pockets with money.”
Listening the past two days of these pronunciations — this time from mainstream Dems vs. mainstream Republicans — I am left to wonder, with so many of them fighting for you, why nothing really changed or improved for 40 years.
Until middle of the road populist Donald Trump took them all on, brought unemployment across the board down to record levels, got the economy booming and is truly fighting for everyone — except the mainstream Dems, Republicans and the media.
Think about truth vs. what MSM, Google and Facebook broadcasts daily.
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana