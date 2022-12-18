Unit 4 plans off kilter
Children derive a sense of security from a familiar school, knowing the teachers, their friends, the janitor, the lunchroom ladies. After the chaos of the last several years, transferring to another school will certainly not improve their academic performance.
With test scores so dismal, although minority scores are appalling, it’s not a question of helping only one group. Most Unit 4 students are in need of help to achieve at a higher level. Black, Hispanic and low-income students have struggled the most.
Starting in the 1990s, schools adopted a learning-to-read curriculum designed by Professor Lucy Calkins that emphasized getting children to love books and de-emphasized phonics and sounding out words. It worked for a few natural readers. It was disastrous for dyslexic children. Approximately 67,000 elementary schools used her program. Now, 30 years later, Calkins is admitting her program had flaws. Meanwhile, according to a May 22 article in The New York Times, districts across the country are dropping her program and returning to phonics. Recently Denver, Colo., and Oakland, Calif., were among those. Some states have passed laws encouraging phonics.
Unit 4 recently announced plans to renovate Columbia school, the site of several alternative education programs. The cost is $11.2 million; this money comes from the American Rescue Plan. Though it is a worthy project, would this money be better spent on a “Marshall Plan” to intensively intervene with a new reading program, additional staff, smaller classes, counseling for traumatized students, and community volunteers? Nothing is more important than our children.
SHARON CONRY
Champaign