Now is not the time for thoughts and prayers! It is time for action to reduce gun violence in the U.S. Urge Sen. McConnell to allow the Senate to vote on the House bill for universal background checks and phone or e-mail Congressman Davis to support additional gun-control measures.
It doesn’t have to be this way. No other developed nation suffers any significant fraction of the toll in the U.S. from guns — 12,000 murders a year, 24,000 suicides, many hundreds of accidental deaths. About 12 people are murdered with guns in Japan in a year. What do they know that we don’t seem to understand?
As a retired physician who lost an uncle to gun violence, I have supported the recommendations of the American College of Physicians: universal background checks, banning magazines that hold more than 10 bullets, prohibition of handgun or semi-automatic weapon purchase by individuals under the age of 21, a ban on the sale and possession of semi-automatic weapons, a ban on gun purchase by individuals convicted of domestic violence, more effective laws to block straw purchases and to make dealers liable for such purchases, comprehensive laws about safe gun storage, additional funds for NIH studies of measures to reduce gun violence as a matter of public health and red flag laws to permit temporary gun withdrawal from individuals who have indicated they are a risk to themselves or others.
Doing nothing guarantees more mass shootings.
CURTIS J. KROCK
Champaign