The News-Gazette recently printed a story about local research on a serious mental disorder. The article described it as follows.
“People with narcissistic personality disorder generally have an exaggerated sense of self-importance, a sense of entitlement and a belief that they’re superior to and more deserving than others. They can also be prone to arrogance, exploitative behavior, a lack of empathy and an inability to handle criticism.”
Should America have a person with narcissistic personality conducting its foreign policy, controlling its military forces and dominating domestic affairs? Certainly not. Yet it is clear from the public record that President Donald Trump exhibits all of these symptoms.
He behaves as if he were unbound by moral standards or the rule of law.
He viciously attacks anyone who criticizes him.
He surrounds himself with sycophants, who are often corrupt or incompetent. Those who question him are forced out.
He is greedy and corrupt. He uses the presidency to enrich himself.
He continually lies and boasts.
He is hostile to minorities and immigrants and stokes fears of them for his own benefit.
His excessive reliance on personal diplomacy has accomplished little, but has emboldened dictators and hostile foreign powers. He has bullied and alienated our neighbors and allies.
I plead with all patriotic Americans to join me in voting this mentally unstable narcissist, and the politicians who blindly support him — Rodney Davis among them — out of office.
ROBERT L. SWITZER
Urbana