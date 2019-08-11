I must disagree with L. Daniel Metz’s letter on Aug. 1 regarding the Pitts and Cha-Jua columns.
I am a 62-year-old white woman who has been spending years actively seeking to comprehend the depth and breadth of racism. Is it comfortable? Absolutely not. It is profoundly unsettling, heart-rending and guilt-inducing to read and hear what others have endured because of written and unwritten “laws” in my country.
As painful as it may be, to not grapple with our history is to diminish my capacity to comprehend the bedrock nature of the problems our nation is experiencing today.
To choose apathy, or worse, to belittle or reject the experience of immigrants of all cultures because we as “white people” are largely unconscious of those “laws,” is to deny the vision that “all men are created equal,” as well as to live in conflict with my faith.
Yes, we might feel more comfortable if columns on both “sides” of The News-Gazette were cushioned with feather pillows. Yet given the polarization in our country, I cannot believe Pitts and Cha-Jua are increasing any divides as Metz asserts. They reflect our state. Because we want those divides to diminish, we as individuals and as a nation need to begin to be willing to humble ourselves and to listen to one another.
LEE ANN KELLY
Champaign