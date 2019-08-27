Largely absent from the recent discussion on guns is the fact that the Dayton shooter shot 36 people in 32 seconds and still had bullets left in his magazine when he was killed. Why are we not discussing the prohibition of these weapons of war?
Few would argue that the Second Amendment should allow the sale of fully automatic weapons. If it is constitutional to prohibit the sale of weapons that fire 500 rounds a minute, it seems a stretch to argue that it be unconstitutional to prohibit weapons that fire 100 rounds a minute.
These weapons were designed for killing masses of people, and that is their sole purpose. Some people may get a thrill from shooting such weapons at a firing range, but is that thrill worth the reality of shooting 36 people in 32 seconds.
Mental illness is a talking point for those not interested in solving the problem. According to the American Psychological Association, people with serious mental illness commit about 3 percent of violent crimes, but having access to a gun is a much greater risk factor for violence.
The U.S. has less than 5 percent of the world’s population, but we have 46 percent of the civilian-owned guns and the highest homicide-by-firearm rate among the most developed nations.
A recent poll by Civiqs reported 57 percent of voters polled support stricter gun control laws. When will our leaders have the courage to put a higher priority on people’s lives than on gun manufacturers’ weapon sales?
RANDALL NELSON
Champaign