The other day, I was thinking about the roots of the Frances Nelson clinic, aka Promise Health Care, where I’ve worked since 2016. The founder, Miss Frances Nelson, was an African-American woman in the 1940s who opened her home to African-American children who had nowhere to live.
Today, nearly 80 years later, her efforts have multiplied and expanded to include medical, dental, mental and prenatal services with affordable care to the underserved of Champaign-Urbana community.
Miss Nelson is an inspiration to us, to remind us daily to focus on not what we cannot do, but what we can do to help alleviate at least part of the suffering of our fellow man.
As one of the staff members in this clinic, I am so honored to be part of her mission: to be part of the solution to the growing needs of our communities where we live. Let us start by consciously giving our hearts fully into treating every human being as valuable. I thank God for your faithful service Miss Nelson.
May we as individuals in whatever capacity we serve help to keep your legacy alive with the spirit of love and genuineness.
ALINA PAUL
Urbana