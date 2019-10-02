In 2016, I did not vote for Donald Trump, but once he was elected, I accepted his presidency. While I disagree with most of the policies he has enacted, for example the Muslim ban and separating children from their parents at the border, I did not support impeachment.
My shock when I read both the transcript of the phone call to Ukrainian President Zelensky, and the whistleblower’s account changed my mind.
When Trump asked Zelensky to search for the Democratic National Committee server, he was trying to involve him in a debunked conspiracy theory. Trump showed that he still does not accept the conclusions of American intelligence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.
When Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, he was asking him to interfere in an American presidential election for Trump’s own benefit. I will not spend time defending Biden and his son, because the stories the president is trying to spread are lies. Zelensky knew that essential military aid and a desired meeting with Trump were dependent on his “playing ball” and agreeing to Trump’s requests.
White House staff knew that what Trump did was wrong, so they hid the transcript in a code word level system reserved for national security documents. The whistleblower is a true American Patriot, who has put country above personal comfort. I hope Rep. Rodney Davis and every member of Congress will be able to show the same courage and vote for impeachment.
ANNE KOPERA
Champaign