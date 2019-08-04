If you have teenagers romping around your house, most of them have never known a day when the United States was not at war in Afghanistan. Think about that.
This war was allegedly waged in response to the 9/11 attacks of 2001, even though 14 of the 19 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia. The initial target of that effort, Osama bin Laden, is long since dead.
Recently, I read that 400 Illinois National Guard troops are being deployed to Afghanistan. This war has already consumed the lives of more than 2,300 U.S. service personnel and more than 1,700 U.S. contractors. It has resulted in more than 20,000 U.S. troop injuries and has cost over a trillion dollars.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghan citizens have been killed, wounded or displaced. Their country is in rubble.
Meanwhile, should a natural disaster occur here, Illinois National Guard service people will be depleted by their numbers sent to Afghanistan and other countries.
We have normalized American wars of aggression around the world, despite polls that show that most Americans are sick of it. Yet the political class continues them, feeding at the trough of the war profiteers whom they serve.
And so we are still in Afghanistan, “where empires go to die.” From my point of view, we ought to hold to account all public figures who have been a party to this abomination, from Congress to the White House.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign