Will’s assessment wide of mark
What has syndicated columnist George Will been smoking?
Mitch McConnell restoring constitutional equilibrium between the legislative and executive branches? The same man who proclaimed he would do everything in his power to make Obama a one-term president? The same man who blocked almost everything Obama tried to do in the last six years of his presidency? And to compliment him on his great job filling judgeships during Trump’s administration when the only reason so many were empty is because he refused to let hardly any of Obama’s nominees be approved for at least the last two years of his administration?
McConnell makes no indication he will treat Biden any differently. He certainly hasn’t been in the least cooperative with the House and Nancy Pelosi. His desk is where House bills go to die. I’ll believe this new cooperative McConnell when I see it. Or when I have access to whatever mind-altering drug Will is on.
DENISE PERRY
Champaign