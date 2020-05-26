Can’t we just get along with geese?
Overzealous culling of the so-called “problem” with geese seems to be just a swift and merciless way to end the situation at Crystal Lake without anymore thought to the matter.
Really, does the perfect park contain just a certain amount of geese to be picture perfect?
Co-existing with wildlife, including deer and rabbits, is not always simple; however, it is expected as we continually shrink their habitat.
Creating a pristine environment at a lake is simply not natural!
PATRICIA VILCHIS
Urbana