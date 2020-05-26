Listen to this article

Can’t we just get along with geese?

Overzealous culling of the so-called “problem” with geese seems to be just a swift and merciless way to end the situation at Crystal Lake without anymore thought to the matter.

Really, does the perfect park contain just a certain amount of geese to be picture perfect?

Co-existing with wildlife, including deer and rabbits, is not always simple; however, it is expected as we continually shrink their habitat.

Creating a pristine environment at a lake is simply not natural!

PATRICIA VILCHIS

Urbana