Housing market in the college town
The COVID-19 pandemic already poses a threat to the higher education system, this will also have implications for the housing market in the college town.
House suppliers and property managers will have a hard time finding tenants amid uncertainty, fall in enrollment, lost jobs, etc.
The lost income of people will further result in late payments of rents. At the same time, new or existing students will be reluctant to commit for a yearlong lease until the state and the university further clear the plans for the next semester.
Moreover, the late arrival of international students, which generates significant revenue, will further affect the rental market of the university town. Parents also may want their child to remain closer to the home and may not send them to another town. Students might also not prefer sharing apartments during these times for the risk of the virus. These effects can already be seen by falling prices and higher discounts provided by property managers to lure students to sign/ renew the lease. No one knows how “new normal,” if that happens, will affect the lives.
At this point, one solution could be to provide a conditional lease to students stating that students can freely cancel their lease until June or the lease can be canceled if the university remains virtual. Another solution could be a timely decision by the university regarding the next semester.
Sakshi Bhardwaj
Urbana