1973 speaker election a doozy
I read Tom Kacich’s column about the 1975 Illinois House speaker’s race won by state Rep. William Redmond after 93 ballots. I was a member and can confirm his premise.
I think area citizens would be equally interested in the 1973 speaker’s election because of a local connection. I was just 27, starting the first of five House terms.
At the time, the Illinois House had 89 Republicans and 88 Democrats. One Republican was hospitalized when voting commenced.
Speaker W. Robert Blair sought re-election and had majority support from the GOP caucus. Therefore, the caucus decreed that everyone would support Blair.
But two GOP members — Eugene Schlickman from Arlington Heights and John Hirschfeld from Champaign — nominated state Rep. Henry Hyde.
In the first roll call, they alone voted for Hyde, leaving Blair without the 89 votes needed.
In the second roll call, Blair got roughly 60 votes and Hyde roughly 30 votes.
Republicans had to negotiate. Blair sent state Rep. Bernard Epton and, I believe, Hyde sent Hirschfeld. They agreed that Blair would be speaker and Hyde majority leader. They also divided committee chairmanships.
When the House reconvened, Blair received the required 89 votes. Blair then announced his leadership team, and it did not include any Hyde people. All committee chairs were Blair supporters.
In disgust, Hyde moved to the back of the chamber for the rest of the session. In 1974, he ran for the U.S. House, where he proposed “The Hyde Amendment” prohibiting the use of federal money for abortions.
Epton later ran as a Republican for mayor of Chicago in a close race won by Harold Washington. Some insiders say Epton would have won, except too many Republicans remembered him from the Blair affair and could not trust him.
Hirschfeld subsequently retired from electoral politics. Years later, he lost his law license over double-billing for services.
SAM McGREW
Champaign