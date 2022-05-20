There’s a silly idea: Stop gun crime, but don’t jail the culprits.
A recent writer took representatives to task, claiming their response to gun violence was inadequate. Among errors in his rant was that it is false to claim the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to “open carry.” Many areas legally allow open carry.
What the Constitution “guarantees” is what the Supreme Court says it means, and this individual clearly is not paying attention.
Most literate folks read the Constitution and generally feel the Second Amendment wording “shall not be infringed” says it all.
Yet we look around Illinois, perhaps the most backward of states about gun laws, and we find regulation after regulation. Each infringes on our rights to protect ourselves when necessary.
Britain, ruling America until 1783, gave British subjects the right to own and carry weapons in 1606 (unless you were Catholic). Catholics had to wait until 1612. But that only applied in the homeland, not in the colonies.
America adopted the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights to claim that same right for their protection at home and while hunting.
And the writer was wrong about the Supreme Court creating the right to own a gun in 2008. The Constitution created that right in 1789; the court only further refined the meaning in 2008.
Champaign-Urbana jurists frequently fail to re-sentence paroled felons recommitting crimes, or new offenders, placing them instead back on the street to further plague the public. And what would the writer have a gun carrier do to notify others? Huh?
VINCE KOERS
Danville