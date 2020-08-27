3 perspectives to schooling decision
Ms. Henry’s letter to the editor (July 30) reflects only one perspective on the decision by the Champaign school board to only permit attendance for students receiving free or reduced lunch.
There are three perspectives to that decision:
1) Ms. Henry’s concern that Black or Brown students are victims of prejudice as they are disproportionately exposed to the coronavirus.
2) That decision is discriminatory to other students as it denies them an equal opportunity to receive quality education by in-person classroom instruction.
3) The decision is educationally profitable to students qualifying for reduced lunch since their receiving free or reduced lunch also means that they may also be economically disadvantaged in other ways, such as poorer home environments or less access to internet usage. Consequently, it would be more profitable for these students to learn by in-person instruction.
A reasonable alternative would be for the school board to allow all students to attend school at least four days a week in regular classes that would maintain reasonable guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents who are fearful of subjecting their children to potential risks by attending school could choose alternative instruction.
DAVID LEMONS
Champaign