A blessing for Shavuot
The Jewish Holiday of Shavuot (Shah-Voo-Ot) starts on the evening May 25 this year through May 27 at nightfall.
The word Shavuot means “weeks” in Hebrew as the holiday is celebrated seven weeks after Passover.
The holy day commemorates the moment that the Jewish people received their code of laws at Mount Sinai. It also celebrates the time of the first harvest. Shavuot is one of the three Jewish pilgrimage holidays in the Jewish faith.
In ancient times, before the destruction of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem by the Roman empire, Jews would come to the temple to bring sacrificial offerings. In modern practice, the Holiday is celebrated with religious services in synagogues, study sessions in Jewish cultural institutions and with special celebrations of the first harvest.
In Israel, communal agricultural communities known as Kibbutzim often celebrate the holiday by dressing up in white and holding parades that include bringing the fruits of the first harvest of the year.
Nowadays the holiday carries themes of environmentalism and sustainability. Many Jewish communities discuss the Jewish value of repairing the world throughout the holiday. The modern Israeli custom of eating dairy meals for the holiday has been widely adopted by Jewish communities worldwide. As such, cheesecakes and blintzes have become common holiday dishes.
Different communities and families observe the holiday in different ways and levels. The blessing for the holiday is simply Happy Shavuot.
EREZ COHEN
Executive Director
Hillel Foundation
Champaign