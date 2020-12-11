A few thoughts
on today’s issues
Some random thoughts:
To those good souls who think that the Urbana Park District did something sinful when they culled the geese from Crystal Lake Park: Are you willing to follow the geese as they defecate wherever they walk? If the answer is “no,” then stop your bellyaching. Since the geese have no natural predators here, something had to be done, as goose poop creates problems for people just walking, let alone children playing on park equipment. Do you really want to be responsible for children becoming ill from goose poop?
Recently, we saw the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office release a convicted criminal who was also suspected in a local murder set free, due to a “paperwork mistake.” Add to that the fact that the treasurer has had problems posting tax payments and distributing funds and election irregularities in the clerk’s office. One has to wonder who is in charge of these offices.
I like Jay Simpson’s columns and usually agree with what he has to say. However, one recent column that seemed to extol sports as the only way for some students to get college education caused me some concern. I think many of those same students could be better served learning more practical occupations, perhaps in the trades, in which they could be happy and productive.
NORMAN E. DAVIS
Champaign