A plan for peace in Ukraine
Here’s my five-point plan to solve the Ukraine problem:
First, Moscow and Kyiv must agree to negotiate.
Second, Russia must agree to give up any claim to the Donbas. The Russian speakers who live there don’t care to associate with Russia anyway.
Third, the Russians give up any claim to recently acquired territory around the southern coast of Ukraine or any territory around the north or west of the country.
Fourth, the Ukrainians must allow the construction of a restricted highway linking Azov in southwestern Russia and Crimea, for an additional and less vulnerable link beyond the Kerch Bridge. It could run from Rostov-on-Don to Sevastopol, but in any case would be restricted between the Russia-Ukraine border in the east and the Crimea-Ukraine border in the west.
This would be designed like the German autobahn in the 1950s that linked Berlin in what was then East Germany to Hanover in what was then West Germany. The Ukrainians could tunnel under it or bridge over it in order to reach the beaches and cities on the Black Sea, but they could not enter or use the highway themselves. They would have to build separate roads for their own communications.
There could also be a one- or two-track rail line in the same corridor, with the same restrictions. Security of this corridor would be maintained by United Nations troops from a neutral country.
Fifth, while not necessarily formally recognizing Crimea, the Ukrainians would have effectively to give up any thought of retaking that peninsula.
Everybody gives up something; everybody gets something.
WAYLAND EHEART
Champaign