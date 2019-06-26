In a public forum, such as a letters to the editor column, it would be useful to consider the history of the term “conspiracy theory” and realize how it is being used to stop critical thinking and to stifle debate.
Its history goes back many decades, but its current vogue started with Allen Dulles just after the assassination of President Kennedy.
He resurrected the term to smear all those who doubted the Warren Commission Report, a document he had played a major role in producing and pushing.
The lone gunman narrative worked nicely to deflect attention from other likely suspects, such as the criminal CIA, which Dulles had led.
Nowadays, if you doubt any established narrative — whether it be 9/11 or an alleged Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz — it won’t take long before someone plasters that label on you.
Once that term enters the argument, any chance of honest debate is gone. There is a certain smugness on the part of the practitioner of the term. Sometimes he offers untested sources to bolster his use of it; sometimes he just puts it out there, where it can take root in an unsuspecting audience.
Samuel Johnson once called patriotism “the last refuge of scoundrels.” Today, the last refuge of the intellectually weak is the conspiracy theory ploy. Their quiver being devoid of arrows, they resort to this handy canard — which is no argument at all.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign