A problem with no easy solution
Anyone who buys a gun from a licensed firearms dealer must fill out a Form 4437.
This, in turn, is used to run the buyer’s name through a national database to see if the individual can legally purchase a firearm, whether it’s bought at Walmart, Rural King, Scheels, any sporting-goods store.
What about online gun sales? Sure, someone can buy a gun off of gun broker or the internet, but it has to be shipped to a licensed dealer, where the buyer will have to fill out the 4473.
People demand universal background checks, and they think this is part of the answer to the shootings plaguing our country. They are already being done.
The shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed his background check, and everyone can see how that came out. If someone is serious about taking human lives, all the laws legislators can pass won’t stop them.
Doesn’t have to be a gun. Timothy McVeigh used a bomb made from fertilizer. We have a people problem with no easy solution. Banning this or that isn’t going to fix it.
TIMOTHY LEWIS
Paxton